Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.59.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

