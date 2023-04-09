PDS Planning Inc Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.95. The firm has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.