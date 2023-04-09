Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGC opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $99,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro bought 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,810.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.