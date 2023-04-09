PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.