PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

