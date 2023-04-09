PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average of $177.37.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

