PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $205.00 at UBS Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

