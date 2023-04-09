PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Lessened by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $174.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

