Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as low as C$2.06. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

Petro-Victory Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.84, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Petro-Victory Energy

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. It holds working interests in 38 licenses totaling an area of 257,604 acres in 2 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

