Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives $140.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Petrofac Stock Performance

POFCY stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

