Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 26,359,046 shares.
Petropavlovsk Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £47.51 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.20.
About Petropavlovsk
Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.
