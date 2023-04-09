Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after buying an additional 316,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,381 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

