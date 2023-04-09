Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.63.

PNFP opened at $53.24 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,723,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 354,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 282,678 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 202,804 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

