Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $5.95 on Thursday. 2U has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 2U by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 1,028,476 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 108,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the period.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.