Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.38 and traded as low as C$4.10. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 58,100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$455.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

About Plaza Retail REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

(Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.