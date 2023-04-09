Pocket Network (POKT) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $41.01 million and $1.34 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

