POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 16.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 8.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in POSCO by 8.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKX. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

POSCO Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.18.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

