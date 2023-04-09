PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Boosted by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PPL were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $57,798,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

