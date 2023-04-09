Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $167.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

