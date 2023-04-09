Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Issued By Diamond Equity

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SOBR Safe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for SOBR Safe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for SOBR Safe’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
SOBR Safe Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS SOBR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOBR Safe
About SOBR Safe
SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOBR Safe (SOBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.