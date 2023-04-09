Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

MA opened at $361.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.95. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

