Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Increased by Analyst

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will earn ($6.82) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($7.80). The consensus estimate for Ensysce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($48.87) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($5.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($19.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($12.56) EPS.
Ensysce Biosciences Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $355.20.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Ensysce Biosciences
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.
