Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Decreased by HC Wainwright

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Wave BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.
First Wave BioPharma Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of FWBI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. First Wave BioPharma has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $171.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma
First Wave BioPharma Company Profile
First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.