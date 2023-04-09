Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Decreased by HC Wainwright

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Wave BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

Shares of FWBI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. First Wave BioPharma has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $171.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

