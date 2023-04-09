Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for First American Financial Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for First American Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAF. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

FAF stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

