Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. Raised by Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Calian Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.60.

Calian Group stock opened at C$63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.58 million, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$52.70 and a 52 week high of C$72.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.08). Calian Group had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of C$147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.95 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

