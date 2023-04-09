Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $11.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,870.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $41.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2023 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,851.25.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,685.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,610.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,538.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.