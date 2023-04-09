Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. Raised by Cormark (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for i-80 Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on shares of i-80 Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

IAU opened at C$3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$825.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.21. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$4.22.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$15.81 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 214.29%.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

