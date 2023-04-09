Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSCI in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.33.

Shares of MSCI opened at $533.65 on Friday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $542.18 and a 200-day moving average of $494.50.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 30.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

