Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

