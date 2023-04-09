Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issued By Oppenheimer

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day moving average is $143.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,478 shares of company stock worth $16,940,140. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

