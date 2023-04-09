Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Issued By Zacks Research

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Graco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Graco by 109.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Graco by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Recommended Stories

