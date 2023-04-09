Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Issued By Zacks Research

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Integer in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Integer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ITGR opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Integer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Integer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Integer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.