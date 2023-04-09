Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Issued By William Blair

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paycor HCM in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycor HCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 325.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

