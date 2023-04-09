Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Raised by Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.76. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

