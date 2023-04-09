Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of MSM opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

