Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

State Street Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.35.

STT stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after purchasing an additional 679,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

