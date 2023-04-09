QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QCR stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. QCR has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,734 shares of company stock worth $79,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in QCR by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in QCR by 122.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 22.8% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.