QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,978.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.7 %

About QuidelOrtho

QDEL stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.