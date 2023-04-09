Quipt Home Medical Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $240.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.27 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

