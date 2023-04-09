Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Shares of FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.