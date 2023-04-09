Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 5,800 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $225,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.