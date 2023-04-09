Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Rakuten Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

