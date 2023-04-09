Raymond James Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $615.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $600.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $520.95 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $553.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.34.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

