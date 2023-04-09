Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.61. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Nutrien Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

Nutrien stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Nutrien by 470.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

