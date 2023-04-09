Raymond James Cuts Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Price Target to $6.50

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

