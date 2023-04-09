Raymond James Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $36.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.05.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,760,000 after acquiring an additional 155,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. American Trust raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

