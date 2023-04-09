Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

