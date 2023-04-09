Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

UTG opened at $29.08 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,954 shares in the company, valued at $244,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

