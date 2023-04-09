Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.83. The stock has a market cap of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

