Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $672.97

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 672.97 ($8.36) and traded as low as GBX 661 ($8.21). Renew shares last traded at GBX 663 ($8.23), with a volume of 74,478 shares trading hands.

RNWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.18) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £524.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,326.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 698.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 673.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a GBX 11.33 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $5.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 3,400.00%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

